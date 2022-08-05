Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $12.33

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $13.30. Stem shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 89,644 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Up 13.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Stem had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $284,104.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $284,104.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $38,049.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,210.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,710 shares of company stock worth $655,014 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Stem by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stem by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stem by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.