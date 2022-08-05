Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Stericycle stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 840,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Stericycle by 117.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter worth $261,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 13.7% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

