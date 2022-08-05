Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.86 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.6 %

STRL traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $25.23. 84,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,153. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. The company has a market cap of $763.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.