Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.86 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.6 %
STRL traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $25.23. 84,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,153. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. The company has a market cap of $763.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.
