Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Stevanato Group updated its FY22 guidance to 0.51-0.53 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.56 EPS.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:STVN traded up €0.86 ($0.89) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €18.27 ($18.84). 150,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €13.35 ($13.76) and a one year high of €29.18 ($30.08). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €25.21 ($25.99).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after buying an additional 210,007 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,162,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 70,918 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,899 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at $301,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

