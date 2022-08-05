Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SF traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,082. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.27. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 16.86%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after buying an additional 393,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $22,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,930,000 after buying an additional 268,395 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,472,000 after buying an additional 130,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 119,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

