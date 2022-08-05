Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Price Target to $8.00

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELYM. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Eliem Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYM opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. Eliem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Eliem Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELYM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,703,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.