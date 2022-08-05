Stifel Nicolaus Trims PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Target Price to $9.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on PlayAGS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

AGS stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 222.7% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

