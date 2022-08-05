Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 19.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 21.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 113.4% in the first quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $5.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 45.09% and a negative net margin of 2,515.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

