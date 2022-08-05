Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $208,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance
NYSE LYV opened at $97.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.