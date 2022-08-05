Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $208,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYV opened at $97.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

