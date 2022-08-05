Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 3,433 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,433 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

