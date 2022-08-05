Stiles Financial Services Inc Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 318,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,537 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 30.6% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $552.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $519.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.43. The stock has a market cap of $223.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.