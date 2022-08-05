Stiles Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after buying an additional 252,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,876,000 after buying an additional 127,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $706.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $649.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $659.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.