StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BioLineRx Trading Up 3.9 %
BioLineRx stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.21.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
