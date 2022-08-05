StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BioLineRx Trading Up 3.9 %

BioLineRx stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

BioLineRx Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BioLineRx by 25.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

