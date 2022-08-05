StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.73. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.
