StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.73. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

