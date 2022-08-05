StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GTIM opened at $3.45 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

