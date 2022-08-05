StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research downgraded PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

PowerFleet stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in PowerFleet by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 110,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 84,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

