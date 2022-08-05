StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.74.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
