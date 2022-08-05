StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

About United Security Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $7,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

