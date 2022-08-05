StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFOGet Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $7,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

