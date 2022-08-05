StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

voxeljet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VJET opened at $4.42 on Monday. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

