StockNews.com Downgrades Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $437.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.64. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $192,335.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn Tobin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $64,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,469.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $192,335.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $431,586. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

