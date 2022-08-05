StockNews.com Downgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to Sell

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

NYSE SJI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,301. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 101,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Stories

