StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLRB has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $5.00 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

