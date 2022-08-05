StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

LARK stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

