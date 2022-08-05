StockNews.com Lowers Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

DENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut Denny’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,591. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $553.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 53.52% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,045,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 121,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.