StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at $384,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

