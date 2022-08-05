StockNews.com Lowers Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Hold

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

HZNP stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,820,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,930. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $60.76 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,384 shares of company stock worth $8,934,633. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

