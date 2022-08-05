StockNews.com Lowers Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $116.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.12. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $83.48 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $3,575,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

