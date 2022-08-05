StockNews.com Lowers Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $27.85 on Monday. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 38.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

