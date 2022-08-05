StockNews.com Upgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to “Buy”

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

NYSE EXR opened at $195.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.88. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

