StockNews.com Upgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to “Buy”

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.
Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE EXR opened at $195.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.88. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
