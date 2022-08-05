StockNews.com Upgrades Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Strong-Buy

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 2.1 %
Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.82. 687,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
