StockNews.com Upgrades Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Strong-Buy

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 2.1 %

Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.82. 687,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $45,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,389.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

