StockNews.com Upgrades NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to “Sell”

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Trading Up 1.8 %

NEO stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $54.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,602 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,566,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after acquiring an additional 991,030 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 838,228 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,551,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.