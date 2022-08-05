StockNews.com Upgrades NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to “Sell”

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.
NeoGenomics Trading Up 1.8 %
NEO stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $54.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.