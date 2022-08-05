StockNews.com Upgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to “Strong-Buy”

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,756,000 after acquiring an additional 131,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after buying an additional 413,742 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,002,000 after buying an additional 177,351 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,346,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after buying an additional 84,048 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

