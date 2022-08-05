StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$7.75

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on SVI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
Shares of SVI stock remained flat at C$6.42 during trading hours on Friday. 168,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
