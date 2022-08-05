StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$7.75

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SVI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of SVI stock remained flat at C$6.42 during trading hours on Friday. 168,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

In other news, insider Access Self Storage Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$568,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 133,374,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$757,969,863.58. Also, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$347,243.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$694,486.80. Insiders have bought a total of 1,365,800 shares of company stock worth $7,792,941 in the last quarter.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

