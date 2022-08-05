Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($68.04) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($56.70) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($82.47) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($86.60) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($45.05) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.6 %

SAX stock opened at €42.68 ($44.00) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €39.10 ($40.31) and a 52 week high of €76.05 ($78.40). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.05. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

