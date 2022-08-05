Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) PT Raised to €12.00

Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €12.00 ($12.37) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Südzucker Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUEZY opened at 7.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.59. Südzucker has a 12-month low of 7.15 and a 12-month high of 7.65.

Südzucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.1349 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

