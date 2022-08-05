Summit Asset Management LLC Purchases 259 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $139.17. 83,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025,083. The firm has a market cap of $245.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,761 shares of company stock worth $55,528,771 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

