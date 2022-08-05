Summitry LLC Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Summitry LLC lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 203.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after acquiring an additional 563,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after buying an additional 340,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 146.4% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 508,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,519,000 after buying an additional 302,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.35. 28,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,119. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

