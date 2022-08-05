Summitry LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summitry LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,669. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $191.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

