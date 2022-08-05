Summitry LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,616 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.5% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $42,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $190.03. The stock had a trading volume of 87,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $189.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.36, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.44. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,746,419. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

