Summitry LLC Sells 768 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summitry LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $349,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.00. The stock had a trading volume of 49,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,515. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $170.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

