Sumokoin (SUMO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $890,782.55

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $890,782.55 and approximately $1,068.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00691396 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,489,398 coins and its circulating supply is 46,789,398 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

