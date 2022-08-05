Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SUN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:SUN traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,982. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 63.52%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunoco by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

