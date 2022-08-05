SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00006472 BTC on popular exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $188.74 million and approximately $80.13 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,915.99 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003689 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00131549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00033376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065752 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SUSHI is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 243,837,446 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

