Susquehanna Trims LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price to $45.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RAMP. Stephens cut their target price on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

NYSE:RAMP traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. 15,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

