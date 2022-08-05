Susquehanna Trims LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price to $45.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.11% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RAMP. Stephens cut their target price on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.
LiveRamp Trading Down 13.2 %
NYSE:RAMP traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. 15,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.
