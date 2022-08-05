Swingby (SWINGBY) Market Cap Reaches $4.00 Million

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $336,896.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 97.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 965,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,309,752 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swingby Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

