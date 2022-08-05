Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.97-5.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.44-5.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.66 billion. Syneos Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.97-$5.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.67.

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 350.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

