Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. 12,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

