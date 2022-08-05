Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given New GBX 275 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 275 ($3.37) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SYNT. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 484.13 ($5.93).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Stock Performance

Shares of SYNT traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 188.20 ($2.31). The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,300. The company has a market cap of £879.53 million and a PE ratio of 391.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 249.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 288.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.50 ($6.99).

Synthomer Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Synthomer

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In related news, insider Michael Willome bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £132,300 ($162,112.49). In other Synthomer news, insider Michael Willome purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £132,300 ($162,112.49). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($52,444.55).

Synthomer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.