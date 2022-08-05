Syscoin Achieves Market Cap of $123.13 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $123.13 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00267984 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000982 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 653,011,408 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.