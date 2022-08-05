T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.72. 60,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,478. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average is $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $180.23 billion, a PE ratio of 104.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $145.39.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Benchmark raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.