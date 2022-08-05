Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$6.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.50.

TVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 7.0 %

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.87. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.07 and a twelve month high of C$6.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.9799999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marnie Smith bought 19,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$88,610.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$578,069.76.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

